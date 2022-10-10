Letter: Vote for Ron Taylor for Idaho Senate

I met Ron Taylor over 25 years ago, and I feel lucky to count him as a dear friend. He is a man of integrity, and one of the most compassionate and giving people I have ever known. In good times, and bad, Ron has been there for me. I know he will stand strong for you too, as your representative in the Idaho Senate.
Ron’s professional life, as a firefighter and paramedic, was all about serving our community. After work, Ron spent countless hours as a dedicated volunteer at the Wood River Land Trust, Crisis Hotline, and Animal Shelter.
Ron always puts the lives and needs of others first. He also puts people above politics, and he will keep our district well represented through sane and responsible leadership. I encourage you to vote for Ron Taylor for Idaho Senate.
Sincerely, Chris Leman
Ketchum