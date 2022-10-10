 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote for Ron Taylor for Idaho Senate

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I met Ron Taylor over 25 years ago, and I feel lucky to count him as a dear friend. He is a man of integrity, and one of the most compassionate and giving people I have ever known. In good times, and bad, Ron has been there for me. I know he will stand strong for you too, as your representative in the Idaho Senate.

Ron’s professional life, as a firefighter and paramedic, was all about serving our community. After work, Ron spent countless hours as a dedicated volunteer at the Wood River Land Trust, Crisis Hotline, and Animal Shelter.

Ron always puts the lives and needs of others first. He also puts people above politics, and he will keep our district well represented through sane and responsible leadership. I encourage you to vote for Ron Taylor for Idaho Senate.

Sincerely, Chris Leman

Ketchum

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: 3 obvious truths

Letter: I want to take a moment and summarize the reasons why I will be voting for Chenele Dixon on November 8th, to be our State Representative in District 24A.

Letter: 3 obvious truths

Letter: 3 obvious truths

Letter: I want to take a moment and summarize the reasons why I will be voting for Chenele Dixon on November 8th, to be our State Representative in District 24A.

Letter: In response to Roe v. Wade Pro-Choice and Pro-Life

Letter: In response to Roe v. Wade Pro-Choice and Pro-Life

Letter: In response to Roe v. Wade Pro-Choice and Pro-Life comes down to a woman’s right to or not to choose birth control! I am not addressing rape or incest! If you are choosing to not have a baby, make sure you are using or on birth control! Once a woman gets pregnant the baby’s developing body is not her body.

Letter: President Biden conjures up a boogeyman

Letter: President Biden conjures up a boogeyman

Letter: Most people know that one of the keys to successful magic is the art of distraction. Watch the left hand while the right hand does magic. In Biden’s September 1st speech he tried, unsuccessfully, to distract the American people from his administration’s abysmal management of the country.  

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News