Letter: Vote for Ron Taylor for District 26

If you called the Crisis Hotline in 2005, no matter the time of day, it is quite possible Ron Taylor answered the phone. This long-time volunteerism and dedication to community is in Ron Taylor’s DNA. Ron is not running for Idaho’s 26th District for fame, fortune, or glory. He’s running because helping people, including people he does not know, is ingrained in his nature.

For 27 years Ron was a firefighter and paramedic in the Wood River Valley, responding to emergencies with professionalism and compassion. This is in addition to his volunteer work with the Crisis Hotline, Mountain Humane and other organizations. If you do not know Ron, this should give you an idea of who he is. Ron is a good person, practical and level-headed. He is a natural problem solver, accomplishing this by listening and teamwork.

I am voting for Ron Taylor for Senate because I know Ron means it when he says he will fight to protect the freedoms of all Idahoans. As Idahoans, we pride ourselves on being independent. We do not like big government telling us what to do. I, as an Idaho woman, should have the reproductive freedom to decide how and when I start or grow my family. This important, personal, health care issue should be free from political interference.

We need leaders to focus on creating jobs and affordable housing to support and improve our economy. Ron is a highly qualified, no-nonsense candidate who can do this! I encourage you to vote for Ron Taylor to serve District 26 as our State Senator.

Brigid Sears

Hailey