I am writing to share my thoughts about Roger Harris, the best candidate for District Court Judge. Roger has a tremendous work ethic and is always available to assist with any task no matter the time of day or day of the week. Roger is always careful and precise and considers all facts in making decisions. I found Roger to be fair, impartial and an even-tempered individual who has displayed a passion for justice while considering all aspect of his position. As magistrate judge for the past several years, he has gained my trust and respect and that is why I am voting for him on November 6th and I am encouraging you to do the same
Anna Knutz
Twin Falls
