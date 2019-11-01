You can rely on Ruth Pierce's continued leadership as a Twin Falls City Councilperson. Ruth is open to public input and studious in her deliberations on matters that flow through each session. She has been involved in public service as a volunteer, city council person and a small business owner. That knowledge has helped her become an active listener. You will find Ruth to be a responsive, attentive and a conservative leader.
As a Twin Falls City Councilperson, Jan Rogers will work towards balancing economic development with our community's agriculture heritage. She will work with elected officials, department heads and most importantly, the community. She believes in strong relationships with all city council persons. Jan is a strong supporter of people's rights without competition or regulations from the government.
Nikki Boyd is a strong voice in the city of Twin Falls for our conservative values. She has been a serious watchdog in protecting us all, especially for the rights of small and large business as well as individuals. Nikki is a strong supporter of citizen's rights which are always under attack.
You have free articles remaining.
Please join me in supporting Shawn Bariger for Twin Falls City Council on Nov. 5. Shawn will continue to bring leadership to the Twin Falls community.
Doug Vollmer
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.