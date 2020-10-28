Letter: Vote for Paulette Jordan

I am urging you to vote for Paulette Jordan for U.S. Senate and break the paralysis in Washington over doing the right thing to save American lives. We are sorely in need of recovery aid and emergency life lines but these are not coming from our elected officials in the U.S. Senate among them Senator Jim Risch.

They are ignoring economists like Neel Kashkari, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis who have been imploring the President and the Senate to take action to save lives. “The quick and aggressive action taken by Congress in the spring, led to a strong economy during the summer,” Kashkari explained on CBS’s Face the Nation.

“Congress must be aggressive again in providing economic relief now for the 11 million American’s who can’t find work, can’t pay their bills, can’t put food on the table, can’t make credit card or car payments,” Kashkari warned.

Now this tragic statistic – more than 865,000 women have left the workforce. And according to CBS moderator Margaret Brennan, that number could reach two million women forced to leave their jobs over childcare issues before this is over.

But Senators like Idaho’s Jim Risch are stonewalling aid for millions of desperate Americans.