I am a simple gardener enjoying my life in Idaho. I also consider myself a religious person who values decency and respect toward each other. The current political climate of name-calling, false labeling and demonizing people with whom we disagree is most unsettling to me. This tactic seems to be a way to distract us from the important and meaningful issues confronting us.
This is not the way I have raised my children to treat other people, especially those with whom we disagree. This is not how I would want to be treated and this is not how I have raised my children. In fact, it is my desire to take care of other Idahoans whenever I am able.
Idahoans have an opportunity to provide health care and affordable health insurance to many of our fellow citizens by voting for Proposition 2, Medicaid Expansion. This is a responsible way for our government to make our citizens healthy. Healthy citizens are productive citizens.
Among the gubernatorial candidates who support this opportunity, there is only one. While one candidate is a member of the party that promotes disrespect and division, the other candidate offers hope and respect toward each other.
As an independent voter, I will be voting for Proposition 2 to expand Medicaid, and I will be voting for Paulette Jordan to be our next governor. The choice is simple to me.
I am grateful for a free press, and I thank you for printing my letter.
Thomas Neale
Boise
