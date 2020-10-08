Letter: Vote for our country not a party

How many times must we continue to listen to and believe the words that President Trump is spewing? Trump continues to contradict his own health officials regarding the coronavirus. First it was Dr. Fauci who has advised six presidents on many domestic and global health issues. Now he demeans Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who Trump appointed, by saying about Redfield… “I think he made a mistake…It’s just incorrect information.” Trump does not listen to the medical experts that report the facts. Trump continues to flout local mask rules and supports people who ignored governors in states that tried to impose social distancing in order to help control the virus. In May he announced that the U.S. would terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization. Trump and his administration continue to downplay the virus and are creating an atmosphere of disbelief in the CDC and local health departments. The virus has infected more than 6.6 million people in the U.S. so far and has killed nearly 200,000. Trump says a vaccine could be ready before the election. He continues to mix public health with politics. We need a leader who will listen to the experts, not make up lies and who will put the American people first over his political party. We need Joe Biden to help restore America to the great country it once was. Vote for OUR country not a party. Stop the hate, vote Biden.