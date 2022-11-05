Letter: Vote for Mike Pohanka, Laurie Lickley, Jack Nelsen

We are writing today in support of Laurie Lickley, Mike Pohanka, and Jack Nelsen for seats in the Idaho Senate and House, District 26 (Jerome, Lincoln, and Blaine Counties), and encourage you to vote for them.

During these times of uncertainty, make sure your vote counts. Laurie, Mike, and Jack tirelessly serve our community and are hardworking, honest, and knowledgeable. They are highly respected leaders who exemplify the qualities of character, fairness, and integrity. They listen; they examine the issues; they look for solutions.

Please join us in voting for Laurie Lickley, Mike Pohanka, and Jack Nelsen on Tuesday, November 8th. They represent the Idaho values of hard work, determination, and perseverance.

Sincerely,

Ben and Teri Crouch

Jerome