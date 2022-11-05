Letter: Vote for Mike Pohanka, Jack Nelsen, and Laurie Lickley

The decision to run for public office is not easy and deciding who to support equally challenging. The Magic Valley has been well served in voluntary and public roles by Mike Pohanka, Jack Nelsen, and Laurie Lickley for many years.

For the past four years I have worked with and served with Representative Laurie Lickley in the Idaho House of Representatives. She is dedicated to her constituents, works hard to be familiar with the issues, remains accessible, and fights for what she believes are in the best interest of her district. Prior to her time in the legislature, I was able to see her professional work. She is well prepared for the Idaho Senate.

District 26 citizens should also know Jack Nelsen and Mike Pohanka. The each have been visible members of the community; working actively to assure the community’s values are considered by local officials. I have known both gentlemen for many years, and they are well respected individuals and leaders.

Jack Nelsen serves the College of Southern Idaho as a Trustee for many years, and Mike Pohanka was a valued member of the Idaho Power team. Both have the highest integrity and work ethic. They will be excellent additions to the Legislature. I recommend to the votes of District 26, counties of Jerome, Lincoln, and Blaine to give them your Vote on November 8th.

Lance Clow

Twin Falls