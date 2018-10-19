I want to thank Linda Wright Hartgen for her decision to enter this election as a candidate for Idaho House 24B seat. Linda’s experience as Distinct court administrator for 23 years, as well as her service in many county and state courts, is a matter of public record. She has also served in numerous leadership positions in her church, as well as community and state charitable and educational organizations.
However, I wish now to share the most important reasons for supporting Linda. She is a woman of faith-seeking and trusting in the power that guides her life. She is a woman of integrity — honest, truthful, trust worthy. She is a problem-solver — helpful attitude, good listener, critical thinker and has excellent communication skills.
The final reason, although I could go on, is that I have observed her to be a person with a great deal of common sense. She uses sound practical judgment in her discussions and decision-making with family, friends and colleagues. In other words — she is a wise woman. Here is a public servant we can look to for the kind of leadership we, as a community, a state, a nation ought to be determined to elect for the present as well as the future.
Voting is both a privilege and a responsibility. Vote.
Marsha Eden,
Twin Falls
