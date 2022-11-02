Letter: Vote for Laurie Lickley, Jack Nelsen, and Mike Pohanka

I am writing today to encourage the voters of Legislative District 26 to vote for Laurie Lickley for the State Senate seat and for Jack Nelsen and Mike Pohanka for the State House seats. I have known these three people for many years. I firmly believe they are the best choice for the people of Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine Counties. I know that these three people will work hard during the Legislative session as well as the rest of the year. I have firsthand knowledge of Laurie, Jack and Mike being good listeners and working hard to dig into all aspects of an issue. I know they will put these tools to work in the Legislature when they are elected. The people of LD 26 will be well served if they vote for Lickley, Nelsen and Pohanka