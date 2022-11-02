 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote for Laurie Lickley, Jack Nelsen, and Mike Pohanka

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I am writing today to encourage the voters of Legislative District 26 to vote for Laurie Lickley for the State Senate seat and for Jack Nelsen and Mike Pohanka for the State House seats. I have known these three people for many years. I firmly believe they are the best choice for the people of Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine Counties. I know that these three people will work hard during the Legislative session as well as the rest of the year. I have firsthand knowledge of Laurie, Jack and Mike being good listeners and working hard to dig into all aspects of an issue. I know they will put these tools to work in the Legislature when they are elected. The people of LD 26 will be well served if they vote for Lickley, Nelsen and Pohanka

Gretchen Clelland

Filer

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Let's keep Idaho the safe place where you would want to raise a good Idaho family. Vote Tuesday November 8th and help guard Idaho's future.

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: If anything the last 6 months has confirmed, it’s that Trump was and is a very corrupt man who represents lawlessness and disregard of the principles of our Democracy and its Constitution.

Letter: Two important reasons to vote Manweiler

Letter: Two important reasons to vote Manweiler

Letter: This election is too important to just vote for an “R.” Idaho needs a Lieutenant Governor who will represent ALL the people of Idaho, who is qualified and is able to step in if and when the Governor needs it.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News