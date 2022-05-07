Letter: Vote for Greg Lanting and me (Chenele Dixon)

As I have been on the campaign trail, I have gotten to know the other candidates. Greg Lanting’s dedication to solving problems, his good work ethic and his sensible approach to issues are clear. If you live within the city of Twin Falls (the new district 25), I would encourage you to vote for Greg Lanting as your legislator. If you live in the rural areas of Twin Falls County, or in Gooding or Camas Counties (the new district 24), I would appreciate your vote for me, Chenele Dixon, as your legislator. I look forward to serving the good people of our district. Be sure to vote May 17—you can find your polling place at voteidaho.gov.