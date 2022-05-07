 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote for Greg Lanting and me (Chenele Dixon)

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

As I have been on the campaign trail, I have gotten to know the other candidates. Greg Lanting’s dedication to solving problems, his good work ethic and his sensible approach to issues are clear. If you live within the city of Twin Falls (the new district 25), I would encourage you to vote for Greg Lanting as your legislator. If you live in the rural areas of Twin Falls County, or in Gooding or Camas Counties (the new district 24), I would appreciate your vote for me, Chenele Dixon, as your legislator. I look forward to serving the good people of our district. Be sure to vote May 17—you can find your polling place at voteidaho.gov.

Chenele Dixon

Kimberly

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Idaho is making progress on climate change

Letter: Idaho is making progress on climate change

Letter: Although the overall news on climate change is discouraging, we are making progress in Idaho. As part of a transition to clean energy, Idaho Power now plans to phase out all coal-fired generation in its system by 2028. The Idaho Conservation League (ICL) studied Idaho Power’s proposal, and has found an alternative that could save Idahoans more than $60 million.

Letter: A question for voters

Letter: A question for voters

Letter: A question for the voters- in the May 17 primary, which of the two candidates has the experience and integrity to represent the citizens of District 24B in the State Legislature.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News