 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vote for Clow and Heider
0 comments

Letter: Vote for Clow and Heider

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I’m writing this letter to the editor for my two teammates in District 24. Senator Lee Heider and Representative Lance Clow have both mentored me in my first legislative term and became my friends. We work well together and discuss all the issues before voting. They are both honorable men who love both our United States and Idaho Constitutions and uphold them in all their votes. They are both prolife, pro 2nd Amendment men of faith and hold true to their family values. No where can you find a corruptible bone in their bodies. They stand for the people of our district and fight for our values.

They are both valuable chairs on important committees. Senator Heider is Chairman of the Senate Resource and Environment Committee and Representative Clow is Chairman of the House Education Committee. It has been my honor and pleasure to work with these fine upstanding men and hope you will join me in casting your ballot for both.

Rep. Linda Hartgen

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Re-elect Rep. Clow
Letters

Letter: Re-elect Rep. Clow

Letter to the editor: I've known Lance Clow for 35 plus years, and during that time, I've consistently witnessed a man of character, integrity and strong morals.

Letter: Try some news from the other side
Letters

Letter: Try some news from the other side

Letter to the editor: Examples: an hour of Rachel Maddow for an hour of Sean Hannity; an hour of Fox and Friends for perhaps The View; Anderson Cooper for Glenn Beck. You get the idea.

Letter: Support the arts
Letters

Letter: Support the arts

Letter to the editor: The Magic Valley Arts Council is enlisting your support to carry them through these difficult times in their 20/20 fundraising campaign.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News