Letter: Vote for Clow and Heider

I’m writing this letter to the editor for my two teammates in District 24. Senator Lee Heider and Representative Lance Clow have both mentored me in my first legislative term and became my friends. We work well together and discuss all the issues before voting. They are both honorable men who love both our United States and Idaho Constitutions and uphold them in all their votes. They are both prolife, pro 2nd Amendment men of faith and hold true to their family values. No where can you find a corruptible bone in their bodies. They stand for the people of our district and fight for our values.