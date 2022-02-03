Letter: Vote for Chenele Dixon

With everything that is going on in the World today we need to stick to our family values. We are fortunate to have a candidate for the Idaho Legislature who has proven she will do exactly that. Chenele Dixon has been married to her husband Mike for almost 30 years, has two grown children and one grandchild. Chenele Dixon is an advocate for strong family values and a solid pro-life supporter.

I liked what she said in her announcement speech, “We are better than the overly-contentious politics we see around the country. Let’s bring civil dialogue back into politics. It is through good discussion and listening to one another, that we can succeed as a state.” She also supports “keeping limited government here in Idaho so we remain the least-regulated state.” Join me in supporting someone who shares my values and get out and vote!