Letter: Vote for Chenele Dixon on Nov. 8 as your next state representative

I would like to take a moment to publicly support Chenele Dixon as our next Idaho State Representative for District 24 Seat A. I have worked with Chenele side-by-side for the past several years, and have found her to be intelligent on the issues at hand, ethical and a person who really gets things done, which is refreshing these days.

This is an important election. We need real leadership and people in place who will listen to their constituents and do what’s best for them. On November 8th, I would encourage you to go out and vote for Chenele Dixon as your next State Representative.

Sincerely,

S. Cash Sigler

Kimberly 

