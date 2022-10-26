 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Chenele Dixon for District 24

Please vote for Chenele Dixon for Idaho State Representative in District 24. We encourage all residents in Legislative District 24 to vote for Chenele to be our next State Representative. We have known and worked with Chenele for several years. She has the knowledge, intelligence, and experience to be a real asset in the Idaho House of Representatives. Her work ethic is second to none. She has worked tirelessly for the Twin Falls Republican party and has a firm grasp of the current issues and challenges in our state. Please join us in supporting Chenele on Tuesday, November 8th.

Thank you,

Tom and Cheryl Arledge

Kimberly

