I would like to address the upcoming city council elections. As a conservative, I have seen our council vote and put into motion tax-and-spend policies. Our present city council legislates policies on their wants and not on what the city needs. Its costly liberal proposals — and in the case of the mayor, a conflict of interest — include to build new buildings, install an unnecessary sign across Shoshone Street and install a walking path to Centennial Park.
I have looked at the endorsements in the local paper and find editorials that are supporting people who they say are good people, love our city, have volunteered for many social groups and in their opinion continue to be a great voice for everybody. Those are outstanding characteristics, but I do not see any proposed policies or ideas they have that would improve the city in a productive way.
In the past the council has leased a building for thousands of dollars while a new one was being remodeled, increased water and sewage rates to accommodate local/private industries, raised garbage rates to recycle, accused locals of being racially motivated and attempted to pass a bond that the citizens realized was frivolous.
You have free articles remaining.
Twin Falls has always been run by hard-working common sense representatives, but now I fear the good-old-boy syndrome has infected our leadership. I feel we need new and more innovative leadership. The current city council is none of these. Please join me and vote for change.
Loyd Garey
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.