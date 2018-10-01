I want to speak to this upcoming election. I've paid into health insurance all my self-employed life and, aside of from here and there injuries, never used it. I'm 61 and heading toward “socialized medicine,” which is called Medicare.
It's interesting that the current medical system is structured so that when you are healthy, insurance companies profit off you, but over 65 when you'll need help with your health expenses, Medicare (we taxpayers) takes over.
This year, I've been in the emergency room three times. Before the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), my deductible was $10,000 and then I had to pay 30 percent of whatever costs were charged with no cap. Today, my deductible is $6,600, and that is my total hit for this condition they tell me I have.
Something around 72 percent of Americans can't absorb unexpected $1,500 car or other expenses, and a great many of you are voting Republican who desire to disable this health care system that would financially destroy you, me and those 72 percent of Americans previously. Same with Social Security. Republicans want to destroy that too. Why?
Seventy-two percent have little retirement savings either. Serve your best interests. Please don't vote Republican just because you always have. Both these issues have important implications to you. Since the Affordable Care Act has been established, the Republicans have not come up with a plan to improve it or Social Security and yet they want to destroy both. I urge you to vote for people who support and desire to improve a health care system for all (including Congress!) and Social Security.
Mark Cook
Boise
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.