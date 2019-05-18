I encourage you to vote for Art Baily and Ron Pierce to serve on the Twin Falls Highway District Board of Directors. Art has served on the board for several years and in that time, the district has done a great job maintaining our roads and highways in a very fiscally responsible manner. The Twin Falls Highway District and its employees take great pride in their work. This district is the envy of all other districts in the state because of their success and devotion to the job. I support Ron Pierce and Art Baily in the current election and urge everyone to vote for these two great business leaders on Tuesday.
Terry Hollifield
Hansen
