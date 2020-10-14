Letter: Vote even though the parties control elections

Both Hightower and Cushman in articles on Sept. 27 show how the political parties control the election of the president. The only way to change the electoral college in all 48 states that do not allow a proportional division of electors (Maine and Nebraska do), is to mount a strong campaign within their state's initiative systems to force their legislators to allow an equitable division of the electors so that individuals have a say in their choice.

In Idaho and the other 47 states not listed above, the political power in each state says it has the majority, and they claim all of the electors for the state. Also in Idaho, the Republican Party controls the presidential party by "illegally" making voters publicly announce their affiliation to receive a ballot with all candidate names. Our constitution guarantees all eligible voters a "secret" ballot.

If you choose to live in Idaho or a surrounding state and are truly an independent voter, your vote for president is controlled by the party in control of the state. However, please vote! There are a few contested offices and some non-political offices on the ballot.

My absentee ballot is being delivered to the courthouse on the same day I deliver this letter to the Times-News.

Jeanne Alban

Twin Falls

