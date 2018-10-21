We early-voted on Monday, October 15, 2018. No one there but my husband and myself. It's the way to go. And while you are there, may we recommend that you cast your vote for Linda Wright-Hartgen for House Seat 24B. She is dedicated to hard work for Twin Falls County and has been for many years.
Just some of her credentials include: district court administrator, jury commissioner and Twin Falls County Clerk. She is also a farm co-owner and operator, as well as serving in so many other organizations.
We know her as a woman of faith, integrity and living a principled life. She is a compassionate conservative, pro-life and a problem-solver. We admire her for her patriotism, energy and common sense and so being involved in our community and state. She is known for listening to those in her own neighborly way.
Please join us in supporting Linda. We need her positive attitude, and don't forget to vote early.
Dennis and Laurel Crawford
Twin Falls
