Letter: Vote Dixon

I have known Chenele Dixon for several years. She is my great friend who is wise, organized, cheerful, understanding, and a hard worker. She is very active in her community, school, and state politics. She has hosted and planned benefit dinners that raise money for the Kimberly School District and has planned events like Lincoln Day Banquets which raise money for Republican candidates running for office as well as chaired many committees in various capacities. We even took gun training and safety classes together with our new handguns!

I am a middle school teacher and in Chenele’s free time, she volunteered to personally help me with an after-school program that I was in charge of. Every week she not only showed up and helped me with the activities for the day, but also helped me plan new lessons and build structure needed for the program. I am extremely grateful for her help and insight. Since she has an education degree, I know that she is knowledgeable and supportive about any education issues. I know without a doubt that she would make an excellent choice as our State Representative. Please vote for Chenele Dixon in our upcoming primary.