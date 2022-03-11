Letter: Vote Dixon with me

Dear voters,
Chenele Dixon is running for State Representative of the newly formed District 24 which inclyudes the rural area of Twin Falls County.
Dixon has demonstrated strong leadership abilities in various community events such as the music camp for out students and chairing the Twin Falls County Lincoln Day Celebration.
Dixon has a Master's degree in education, so she understands the needs of out educational system.
She has many insights into social and medical needs of the area thought her husband's career.
Those who hear her speak recognize her leadership abilities and her "middle-of-the-road" conservatism. A vote for Chenele Dixon in the May Primary is a good vote for the needs of our area.
Eileen Banholzer
Filer