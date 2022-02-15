 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Dixon to Represent Twin Falls County.

Vote Dixon to represent Twin Falls County

I am a resident of rural Twin Falls County (Legislative District 24A) and I support Chenele Dixon for Idaho State Representative. I’ve known her about 10 years – since our daughters did clogging together – and I have great respect and admiration for her. I have seen first-hand her devotion to her family and her kindness for neighbors, friends, and others. Her example of public service inspired me to join the Twin Falls County Republican Central Committee. We all currently benefit from her dedicated service as Secretary on the committee, as State Committeewoman representing Twin Falls County, and as an organizer/facilitator of multiple programs and events including the annual Lincoln Day Gala. She has a Master’s degree in education and has spent years helping to improve education for young people in our area. She has participated in a variety of service organizations to strengthen our community. She has the qualities that we need in a state representative. She upholds our Constitution. She listens to ideas and concerns. She is organized, efficient, and hard-working. She embraces Republican values and builds consensus with colleagues to accomplish important goals. She is approachable and friendly. She is the one I want to represent me. Chenele has already made a significant contribution to our local community, and now she is willing to represent us in Boise. I encourage you to vote Chenele Dixon for State Representative.

Andrew Mix

Twin Falls

