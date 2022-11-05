Letter: Vote democrat

For all their talk about crime and freedom and liberty, Republicans hope we ignore the fact that they have effectively turned fifty percent of our population and their health providers into potential criminals. Idaho women’s long-standing right to decide whether or not to give birth has vanished, while women in the US remain twice as likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth than women in all other economically advanced societies across the world.

Republicans tell voters economic issues are more important. Being pregnant and giving birth is hugely expensive, so is increasing the size of one’s family. Idaho Republicans’ economic solution? Tax refunds and a 5.8% flat tax. Will this cover the expenses of pregnancy and birth? How about daycare? Meanwhile Idaho Republicans stubbornly refuse to raise the state’s measly $7.25 minimum wage to help working families.

Idaho has been a deep red state for decades: housing costs have skyrocketed, our minimum wage doesn’t budge, and now being pregnant may force women to consider a decision that is suddenly a felony. Republicans are denying women ownership of their own bodies – the most fundamental of all our liberties and freedoms. We can change this. Vote Democrat.

Leontina Hormel

Moscow