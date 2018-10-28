Deborah Silver is out in the community nearly every day, knocking on doors and speaking with the voters about the issues that matter to Idahoans and learning about voters’ concerns, while her opponent for House Seat B, District 24 in the Idaho Legislature seems to be waging an armchair campaign. Deborah and her volunteers have covered every neighborhood multiple times, hoping to talk to everyone. Deborah is tireless, and she will be an intelligent and hard-working legislator.
She is a graduate of Boise State, has been a CPA in Twin Falls for many years and has taught accounting at CSI. She fully understands fiscal matters and the effects of taxes. In the legislature, she will be a knowledgeable voice of reason.
She was a driving force in getting Proposition 2 on the ballot this year through her tireless collection of signatures. Her knowledge of this issue is extensive, and she has the figures to back up claims that Medicaid expansion will save Idaho money.
Deborah knows that Idaho schools need more support, for they have been consistently at or near the bottom of national rankings for years. She knows that keeping great teachers is the key to creating great schools, and she will work to make sure that schools and teachers will have the support they need to educate Idaho’s future citizens.
If you use and appreciate public lands and think it’s important to keep them available for the public to use, then choosing Deborah Silver as a state legislator is vitally important for she will defend our public land against privatization, which usually leads to denial of access.
A vote for Deborah Silver is a vote for a better future.
Kathryn M. Cooper
Twin Falls
