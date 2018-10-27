It is my privilege to encourage your readers to vote for David Gadd for district judge. I have been a lawyer specializing in civil litigation for over ten years. During this time, I have had the opportunity to work with (and oppose David) on many occasions. He is a skilled lawyer. He is honest. He is fair.
The role of a district judge is much different than that of a magistrate. Aside from handling more significant criminal proceedings, a district judge must be prepared to handle more complex civil cases. David is well-versed in the law on these issues. He will be able to immediately step into this position and have a good grasp on the cases before him.
David has the demeanor that we expect from our judiciary in Idaho. He is intelligent, patient and has an impeccable ability to understand people and apply justice in all matters. Our district has a long history of producing great judges. David Gadd would be a welcomed addition to that legacy.
Please vote David Gadd for district judge on Nov. 6.
Brian Hilverda
Twin Falls
