In the upcoming election, we have the opportunity to vote on an open position for district judge in the Fifth District. I am writing to encourage support for David Gadd in that position. I have known David Gadd for many years since he started practicing, and I am familiar with his excellent character relative to integrity, professionalism, the ability to communicate effectively and his wisdom and knowledge of the law. He has spent his practice primarily focused on those precise areas of law over which he would preside as district judge.
It is important for a district judge to not only be professional and able to effectively communicate his/her decisions to those who come before the court, but also be able and willing to make often hard decisions that will have a large impact on the lives of the litigants. Although David Gadd will be courteous and professional to all who come before him, he will also be capable of making those hard decisions.
I am happy to support David Gadd for the position of district judge in the Fifth District, and I encourage you to likewise vote for him on Nov. 6.
Brent B. Nielson
Roy, Nielson, Platts, McGee & Schoettger
Twin Falls
