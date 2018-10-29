With the upcoming election, we have a unique opportunity to vote for someone to serve as our next district judge in Twin Falls County. This is an important position and one that may have a substantial impact on our community. A good judge should possess the following traits: judicial temperament, intelligence, a high degree of personal and professional ethics, experience and education, the ability to communicate and listen to others, civic and professional ethics and wisdom.
I have known David Gadd professionally for several years, and I have grown to admire him for exhibiting all of the traits that I mentioned above. David started his legal career as the full-time clerk for Judge Stoker, whose position the new judge will fill. I watched David in that role, and I recognized immediately that he was intelligent, responsive and considerate. I saw that Judge Stoker relied heavily on David’s assistance and respected David’s research, writing and analysis.
After working as Judge Stoker’s clerk, David started his private practice with a local law firm in Twin Falls. As a fellow attorney, David and I often interact. I’ve relied on him for valuable advice and counsel. I’ve observed his courtroom behavior and temperament. I’ve referred many case and clients to David and have been pleased with the results that he is able to obtain. David is capable of speaking to anyone on his or her level. He makes difficult concepts easy to understand. David is forthright and ethical — an example of the very best of the attorneys in our community.
A good judge should possess all of the traits that I have observed in David Gadd throughout the years. I am proud to support him for district judge, and I encourage you to vote for him on Nov. 6.
Tyler McGee
Twin Falls
