It is with confidence that I write this letter to endorse David Gadd for the district judge position. David is a man of integrity and would serve this area well as a judge.

David is an experienced attorney. He has a thorough knowledge of the law and is disciplined in his application of it. He has a great respect and knowledge of the United States Constitution and of our state and local laws. This knowledge would be a source of strength to him as a judge and would richly benefit our community.

David is also a very principled individual. He has a tremendous sense of right and wrong. David would be a fair and ethical judge.

David is a very hard worker. This community deserves a judge that would be prepared for court every day — doing the required reading and research required for each case. He has the type of work ethic our community deserves.

I encourage you all to cast your vote for David Gadd for district judge.

Christopher A. Reid

Twin Falls

