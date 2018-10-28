I am writing this letter to recommend David Gadd as district judge for the Fifth Judicial District. I have known Dave for 15 years. We studied together in law school and had a carrel next to each other. As a student, Dave was exceptionally bright, graduating in the top 10 percent of his class. He made studying look so effortless. As an attorney in Twin Falls, I have worked with Dave and consulted with him on many civil and criminal cases over the last 10 years. He is extremely sharp in finding, interpreting and applying the law.
I am a defense attorney in Twin Falls and Dave is a prosecutor for the city of Filer. As such, we are frequently on opposite sides of cases and oppose each other in court. It is so refreshing to work with someone I can trust, even if we are on different sides. It is so refreshing to work with someone who values fairness and justice, (for both sides), over winning at all costs or moving up the corporate ladder, so to speak. I don't always get what I want, and we argue about cases. In every case, however, I have received and expect respectful dialogue, honesty and, above all, fairness.
As a personal friend and attorney who has appeared in court almost every week for the last 10 years, I am very comfortable recommending David Gadd as a district judge for the Fifth Judicial District.
Brian Tanner
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.