I am writing this letter in support of Craig Hawkins for city council and these are my reasons for doing so:
Craig is a wonderful individual and a very capable citizen in our community. I met him many years ago when he was the owner of Grocery Outlet and since that time, I have been able to see some of his strengths when it comes to service in our great community.
He presently serves on the planning and zoning commission which is a great training ground to then serve on the city council. He has served his country in the Army in several theaters around the world with integrity, loyalty, honor and moral character. I couldn't have more respect for one of my fellow veterans. His moral and religious values are impeccable, and he serves others time and time again. He has asked to borrow my trailer many times to help someone move and also to help fix things in their homes. He loves Twin Falls and those who live here.
I plan to cast my vote for Craig Hawkins and hope that you too will vote for this great man on Nov. 5. See you all at the polls.
Sen. Lee Heider
Twin Falls
