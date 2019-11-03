I would like to thank the Pastor's Round Table for sponsoring the Family Values Forum at the College of Southern Idaho on Oct. 24. It featured the current incumbents, minus Barigar, and challengers for the various city council seats.
Seat No. 2 is of specific interest to me. The incumbent is Nikki Boyd, a real estate broker, and the challenger is Cort Johnson, an industrial engineer. I am in the unique position of having performed in both of those specific roles in my past.
We are in desperate need of Cort Johnson's skills and expertise as an industrial engineer. As that, Cort Johnson is a person who possesses professional skills to evaluate various situations on the basis of efficiency, cost effectiveness, need, financial ramifications, budgeting and much more.
You have free articles remaining.
Given the spending habits of past councils and the lack of efficiency within our city operations, it is my opinion that we need Cort Johnson's engineering expertise on our city council. I hold no malice for Ms. Boyd, but the need for Cort Johnson on city council is obvious. Please join me at the polls on Nov. 5 to place Cort Johnson into Seat 2.
Neil Harpster
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.