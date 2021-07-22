Letter: Vote by mail is a win-win

To support our military veterans currently working for the U.S. Postal Service would be to implement a nation-wide Vote by Mail system. A vote by mail system nationwide would also provide some badly needed revenue for the USPS since the congressional mandate burden to pre fund future retirees health benefits 75 years into the future at $5.5 Billion each year.

Voting by mail has many advantages over traditional polling: it is cost effective, it has increased in participation of voters, it is easier for election officials to conduct, allows for a more accurate picture of eligible voters by keeping voting lists up-to-date and it gives voters a longer opportunity to study ballots to find answers to questions. It also makes voting more accessible for working, disabled Americans and senior citizens. A recent study by Stanford University proved that a vote by mail system does not favor one party over another.