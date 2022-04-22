Letter: Vote Bryan Smith for US Congress to replace congressman Simpson

Vote for Smith to replace Simpson

Vote Bryan Smith for US Congress to replace congressman Simpson! Representative Simpson is not a conservative republican. Simpson is working to remove four dams on the Snake River supposedly to save the salmon. He voted with Pelosi for the January 6th committee to harass Trump supporters and said that Trump was unfit for the office. He gets plenty of US Chamber of Commerce campaign money because he votes for H1-B Visa program to bring in thousands of high tech. workers from India that work cheap to replace American highly technical professionals. Simpson is a career politician and think he owns the office indefinitely.

It is ridiculous to even consider breaching the dams and spending a proposed $33 Billion taxpayer dollars to compensate for the lose of the dam’s benefits. The dams provide cheap electricity, water for irrigation, flood control, and transportation of Idaho crops to Pacific Coast ports. Power rates will necessarily go up as wind and solar will NEVER replace the hydro-power of the dams. Neither are not sustainable without taxpayer federal subsidies. The wind does not blow all the time and the sun certainly does not shine 24/7 either. Both require a 24/7 backup. Environmentalists will never allow nuclear power to provide inexpensive electricity.

Smith is a true constitutional conservative. He opposes the dam breaching that will be destructive to the Idaho economy. He will keep his oath of office to uphold and defend the US Constitution against enemies foreign and domestic. He will vote to prevent cheap foreign workers from replacing American jobs. He is a supporter of Idaho farmers, ranchers and businesses and our individual rights. Vote Bryan Smith for US Representative for District two.

Jon Thomsen

Buhl

