I support Brad Little, Republican candidate for Idaho governor. He will uphold Idaho's traditional conservative values.

Brad promotes education, tax relief and healthcare. These three platforms affect each and every Idahoan. Brad has the extraordinary capability to understand and communicate with Idahoans, due to his long tenure in Idaho politics. His vision for the future of Idaho encompasses these issues in addition to agriculture, industry, commerce and trade — both domestic and international.

Brad Little's leadership for Idaho. VOTE November 6.

Julie Looney

Meridian

