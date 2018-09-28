I support Brad Little, Republican candidate for Idaho governor. He will uphold Idaho's traditional conservative values.
Brad promotes education, tax relief and healthcare. These three platforms affect each and every Idahoan. Brad has the extraordinary capability to understand and communicate with Idahoans, due to his long tenure in Idaho politics. His vision for the future of Idaho encompasses these issues in addition to agriculture, industry, commerce and trade — both domestic and international.
Brad Little's leadership for Idaho. VOTE November 6.
Julie Looney
Meridian
A vote for Little is a vote against Socialism. And that's why I'm voting for Little. I'm not crazy about the guy.
I won't vote for any Socialist in the upcoming election. That means I won't vote for any Democrat who by their own National definition, are Socialists.
