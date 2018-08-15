We are very blessed to live in a constitutional republic where individual rights come from God and not from government. Government under our constitution is limited, but liberal socialists who wish to destroy our country are working to destroy freedom of the press, peaceful assembly, religious freedom and gun ownership by conservatives.
Our educational institutions are now controlled by liberals. Historically, socialism has always resulted in the loss of individual liberty and freedom. Do we want America to become a Russia, China, Cuba or Venezuela? That is where we are headed if we elect liberals to public offices who want to redistribute producers' wealth.
The main-stream media has been largely controlled by liberal socialists for decades. The New York Times and CNN are leading the way with socialist propaganda and fake news. The book “All The News That Fits,” by Herman Dinsmore, is a critical analysis of the news and editorial content of the New York Times. The content has been progressive socialism and largely un-American.
The Idaho Democrat candidate for governor, Paulette Jordan — a Bernie Sanders socialist — claims to be a “progressive conservative.” Progressive means liberal socialist who I guess wants to conserve and promote socialism.
The Democrats are promoting: abortion — killing of the unborn; gun control to disarm Americans; reverse Trump's tax cuts; keep Obamacare; open borders — no wall; restore economy, killing EPA regulations; allow illegals to vote — vote Democrat; eliminate ICE which protects us from dangerous illegal immigrants; support sanctuary cities that harbor criminals; and support the man-caused global warming hoax.
Lt. Gov. Brad Little is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and pro-free enterprise. He deserves our vote. Freedom is not free. Read thenewamerican.com to become informed.
Adrian Arp
Filer
