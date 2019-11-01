It is my privilege to support Nikki Boyd for Twin Falls City Council. As a former city department head with 30 years of experience, I understand the importance of having strong leadership at the local level. Since council members are the policy makers for the city, it is critical that these seats are occupied by well-informed, accessible and ethical citizens with a vision for the management and growth of Twin Falls. As the beauty, culture and quality of life southern Idaho offers becomes more attractive on a national level, thoughtful leadership becomes even more important for the future.
Having known Nikki for more than four years, I’ve had the opportunity to observe her in her position as city council member. When it comes to city policy, she asks the right questions, listens to all sides and is not prone to impulsive decisions. She takes thoughtful consideration, looks at the issue at hand and the larger picture while striving to balance the interests of the city and citizens.
In addition, I have worked with Nikki on real estate issues involving clients and the city. Her unwavering support of personal property rights is refreshing to say the least. I found her to be accessible, communicative and focused on finding resolution. Nikki is a dedicated public servant who gives generously of her time and talents to make Twin Falls the wonderful community it is.
As a former fire chief and small business owner, I fully support Nikki Boyd for the Twin Falls City Council.
Mark Nelson
Twin Falls
