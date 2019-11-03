I am writing in favor of Nikki Boyd for Twin Falls City Council Seat 2. I’m a little biased in my support due to the fact that we have been married for 40 years. I have witnessed Nikki grow in her leadership positions for the last fifteen years in real estate, on Planning and Zoning, on city council and as vice mayor. She really loves working with the city and being a part of our successful growth.
Many of the people running for city council this year have no experience — no time served on any committees or commissions. Some have knowledge of various topics that are not a part of what the council is responsible for. Serving on city council requires knowledge and experience in a vast variety of things. For example: police department issues, fire department issues, road repair, water service, sanitation, parks and recreation, maintenance, sidewalks, zoning, business development and many others. It’s not something you just jump into because it looks fun.
Nikki has voted for and supported the Downtown Commons, City Hall moving to Main Street and the old City Hall being remodeled for the police department’s Public Safety Complex. She has helped private investment with the Sidewalk Repair Grant program and downtown permit coordinator, airport expansion, major road maintenance projects and developing the Canyon Rim Trail.
As you can see, it’s a big job that requires skill and experience. You have that in Nikki. I guarantee you she has Twin Falls' best interest in mind all the time. The city has been running smoothly and on budget under her watch. Vote Nikki Boyd — a proven Twin Falls advocate.
Jim Boyd
Twin Falls
