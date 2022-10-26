Letter: Vote blue!

As President of the Idaho Democratic Women’s Caucus, I am proud to announce our support of Ron Taylor for Idaho Senate, Ned Burns and Karma Fitzgerald for the Idaho House of Representatives. Each of these candidates are dedicated servants of their communities and District 26 will be well represented by them.

Ron Taylor served as a firefighter in Hailey for 26 years where he rose to the rank of Captain.

During that time, Ron never asked about a person’s politics before responding to a call and he will continue to make decisions based on best policies as our Senator. For the past 50 years we have benefitted from the fantastic work of District 26 Democratic Senators John Peavey, Clint Stennett and Michelle Stennett. To continue this greatness, we need to elect Ron Taylor for Senate.

Ned Burns was the Mayor of Bellevue and never based the city’s response to various issues on partisan politics. He cares for all of District 26 and understands how to work with others towards actionable solutions. In simpler terms, Ned knows how to get things done! Make sure to vote for Ned Burns for Representative at the polls.

Karma Fitzgerald from Lincoln County is a force of nature! Wherever Karma sees a need, she finds a way to fill it. When the teens in Shoshone needed more afterschool activities, Karma organized, fundraised and got a Teen Recreation Center up and running! That type of goal-driven tenacity will help get results for the people of District 26. I urge you to select Karma Fitzgerald for Representative on your ballot.

We need everyone to get out and vote the entire Democratic ticket on Election Day. District 26 needs the voices of Ron Taylor in the Senate and Ned Burns and Karma Fitzgerald in the House.

Vote Blue!

Gini Ballou