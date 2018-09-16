I was a teacher for 25 years. The last decade I never saw a pay raise; any raise was offset by an increase in health care. Those currently in office have had years and years to rectify the education deficit. They have failed.
Idaho has gone too long ignoring the money given away and not used for medical care within the state.
Our national representatives are all mixed up with Russia, compliant with the most corrupt president ever.
Our public lands are at risk. Our air and water are at risk to gas exploration. More than 1,000 people are in concentration camps.
The whole nation needs to be progressive about climate change. These issues affect all of us.
Idaho needs a new outlook. We need representation that actually listens and helps the people.
Now we vote blue for something new: transparency and accountability.
Gail MacDonald
Sweet
