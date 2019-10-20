{{featured_button_text}}
(Courtesy photo)

It’s that time again. Every two years the citizens of our great community get the opportunity to vote for our city council members. We go to the polls and choose Twin Falls citizens who we feel will do the best job of continuing to make this a city to be proud of — a city with great schools, abundant job opportunities and a great place to raise our families.

Up for election this year are two incumbents who have shown great leadership in their community involvement as well as in their time on the city council. When you go to the polls, select Shawn Barigar and Ruth Pierce for another term in office.

Additionally, I recommend Craig Hawkins — no relation — who is running for the only open seat. As a retired former business owner and current member of Planning and Zoning, Craig has been involved with our community for years.

Exercise your civic duty and vote on Nov. 5.

David Hawkins

Twin Falls

