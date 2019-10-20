It’s that time again. Every two years the citizens of our great community get the opportunity to vote for our city council members. We go to the polls and choose Twin Falls citizens who we feel will do the best job of continuing to make this a city to be proud of — a city with great schools, abundant job opportunities and a great place to raise our families.
Up for election this year are two incumbents who have shown great leadership in their community involvement as well as in their time on the city council. When you go to the polls, select Shawn Barigar and Ruth Pierce for another term in office.
Additionally, I recommend Craig Hawkins — no relation — who is running for the only open seat. As a retired former business owner and current member of Planning and Zoning, Craig has been involved with our community for years.
You have free articles remaining.
Exercise your civic duty and vote on Nov. 5.
David Hawkins
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.