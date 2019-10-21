{{featured_button_text}}
Human nature being what it is, “government by the people, for the people” typically boils down to government by a few for the few. At grassroots levels, this usually means by close friends or business allies on behalf of the same. While maintaining the status quo, this leaves the most vulnerable and marginalized segments of communities without representation.

While there may be numerous well-trained people in business or professional circles, the real question in relation to city council seats should be what type of representation is lacking? Who is best equipped to acknowledge and address critical societal issues? In other words, who can contribute more than balancing the books and padding profit margins?

I believe only those with personal life experience are truly capable of reaching out and serving those in our community who are routinely overlooked, dismissed, scoffed at and yes, even reviled. I believe it takes someone with personal experience to even begin to comprehend why we must now work harder than ever before to protect basic human rights for all — not just a privileged few.

We have a critical opportunity this city council election to cast a vote that will benefit all members of our Twin Falls community. We can place Seat 4 candidate Liyah Babayan on our city council — someone who not only knows how to achieve success against unthinkable odds, but is willing to help others do the same. This is the type of leadership most lacking right here in Twin Falls, Idaho, right now.

I will cast my vote for Liyah Babayan for Seat 4, and I challenge voters who care about the future and success of all Twin Falls residents to do the same.

Miriam Austin

Twin Falls

