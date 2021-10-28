Letter: Vote Babayan for Twin Falls City Council

Liyah Babayan deserves your vote for Twin Falls City Council seat No. 5. I have talked with her and she does understand the plight that is affecting many seniors because of the rapidly escalating property evaluations due to the rapid uncontrolled growth in the area. Much of this can be directly attributed to the fact that most, if not all, of the council members, are on the roll of the Real Estate Association, which only cares to see rapid growth because their pockets swell and the older residents suffer with ridiculous property increased evaluations. Liyah is not in their pocket and won't be. She sees that we are suffering from the greedy City council that only wants growth that makes older residents pay for when it should be the developers and land barons that need to pay for the infrastructure these new developments cost and not those who have been here as established residents! She will stand and fight for the citizens if they cry out as opposed to those currently on and seeking council seats. She is willing to stand up to the city manager and demand he only have open meetings so deals are not cut before council meeting to make the process operate in a more fair manner.