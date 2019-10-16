To know Liyah Babayan is to be uncomfortable. She has an uncanny knack for causing people to take a serious look in the mirror and face their values — are they who they say they are, or is it merely lip service to make themselves feel better? Such was the case with me.
Liyah is a fierce advocate of the underprivileged and the overlooked. I had some uncomfortable mirror moments as I campaigned with her to denounce the inhumane separation of families at the border. Did I really believe it was wrong? If so, was I just going to sit in private — writing my representatives — or do something about it?
Few things in life are certain, but one of them is that with Liyah on city council there will be more debate on city matters than ever before. She sparks conversation and isn't easy to ignore. She will do what other city council members before her could only dream of — stir us up to take notice and be involved.
I remember very clearly sitting across from Liyah at city hall on a citizen committee formed to draft a charter dedicated to listening to the needs and concerns of overlooked populations. She spoke passionately about democracy and the need for the people to take charge of it.
You have free articles remaining.
Then she pointed to a mural of the construction of the Perrine Bridge and noted that what we were doing in that room was building a bridge between government and silent communities. That diverse committee, formed in large part because of Liyah's efforts, was influencing government. For a few months Jews, LGBTQ members, faith leaders, Hispanics and others shared their views.
A vote for Liyah is a vote for citizen involvement. Our community will be better for it, even if it's uncomfortable.
Diantha Leavitt
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.