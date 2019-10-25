Anytime someone chooses to throw their hat in the ring to run for office, I think it is a great thing. Choosing to become a public servant and give back to your community is an admirable aspiration.
For Liyah Babayan, she has spent years speaking up for under-represented groups, volunteering in the community, running a successful business and actively working to be a positive leader for change. I am happy that she has decided to take her work even further and run for City Council. Her fresh perspective, her unwavering advocacy for those in need and her commitment to her community make her an excellent candidate to represent the citizens of Twin Falls.
I would encourage you to cast your vote for Liyah this November.
You have free articles remaining.
Connie Stopher
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.