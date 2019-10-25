{{featured_button_text}}
Anytime someone chooses to throw their hat in the ring to run for office, I think it is a great thing. Choosing to become a public servant and give back to your community is an admirable aspiration.

For Liyah Babayan, she has spent years speaking up for under-represented groups, volunteering in the community, running a successful business and actively working to be a positive leader for change. I am happy that she has decided to take her work even further and run for City Council. Her fresh perspective, her unwavering advocacy for those in need and her commitment to her community make her an excellent candidate to represent the citizens of Twin Falls.

I would encourage you to cast your vote for Liyah this November.

Connie Stopher

Twin Falls

