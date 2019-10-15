I am writing this letter in support of Liyah Babayan for City Council. I don't live in Twin Falls, but I am in Twin Falls supporting the businesses almost daily. What a wonderful city it is.
I can't think of anyone who would be better serving the citizens of Twin Falls than Liyah. She truly cares for the city and would represent the citizens with a passion few others possess. She volunteers for several different charities and is willing to help where it is needed. Few in office have her drive or passion, and she is not afraid to stand up for the people of Twin Falls.
I hope you give her your vote and give her a chance to show what she can do.
Mona Lockhart
Castleford
