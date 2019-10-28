{{featured_button_text}}
(Courtesy photo)

Benjamin Franklin said, "An investment in education pays the best interest." As a parent of six Twin Falls High School graduates, I have spent more than a few hours in the school halls of Twin Falls. Our local school board is a very integral part of our community.

This year, Zone 5 has the opportunity to add Anthony Avelar to this important post. Anthony is a school teacher in Filer and understands the needs of students, parents and faculty. He has a unique perspective to add to our school board. He has dedicated his life to education.

It is with honor that I ask for your support and vote for Anthony Avelar for Twin Falls School Board Trustee Zone 5.

Suzanne Hawkins

Twin Falls

