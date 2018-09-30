I ran in the primary election for Legislative Seat 24B. During that time I had met a lot of people. There were so many constituents that were concerned about the local establishment. However, they didn't know much about other candidates. I wanted to take the time and introduce who I am endorsing for the general election.
Anthony Tomkins — Anthony is a good man. He is religious, an Eagle Scout and has served his country. Anthony was born in Twin Falls and graduated from Buhl High School. Anthony Tomkins ran against Mike Simpson under the Constitution Party and is now running for seat 24B under the same party. Anthony is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and for private property rights. Anthony is against Obamacare, sanctuary cities and excessive taxation.
Many people believe that voting third party is a waste of a vote, but it's not. It is important that we vote for the most liberty-minded constitutionalist that we can. Enough of voting for big government establishment types. We need someone in there who cares about the people and not the contributors. Take a good hard look at the campaign contributions. You can see that the local Republican and Democrat parties are just a good ol' boys club.
Vote for Anthony. He promises to thoroughly read every bill, uphold the Constitution and defend our rights as Idahoans. I am Rocky Ferrenburg, previous Republican nominee for Legislative District 24B, and I will be voting for Anthony Tomkins in November because principles outweigh party, and I trust his principles in our government. I fully endorse Anthony Tomkins to represent Twin Falls in the Idaho State House, and I hope you do too.
Rocky Ferrenburg
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.