I ran in the primary election for Legislative Seat 24B. During that time I had met a lot of people. There were so many constituents that were concerned about the local establishment. However, they didn't know much about other candidates. I wanted to take the time and introduce who I am endorsing for the general election.

Anthony Tomkins — Anthony is a good man. He is religious, an Eagle Scout and has served his country. Anthony was born in Twin Falls and graduated from Buhl High School. Anthony Tomkins ran against Mike Simpson under the Constitution Party and is now running for seat 24B under the same party. Anthony is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and for private property rights. Anthony is against Obamacare, sanctuary cities and excessive taxation.

Many people believe that voting third party is a waste of a vote, but it's not. It is important that we vote for the most liberty-minded constitutionalist that we can. Enough of voting for big government establishment types. We need someone in there who cares about the people and not the contributors. Take a good hard look at the campaign contributions. You can see that the local Republican and Democrat parties are just a good ol' boys club.

Vote for Anthony. He promises to thoroughly read every bill, uphold the Constitution and defend our rights as Idahoans. I am Rocky Ferrenburg, previous Republican nominee for Legislative District 24B, and I will be voting for Anthony Tomkins in November because principles outweigh party, and I trust his principles in our government. I fully endorse Anthony Tomkins to represent Twin Falls in the Idaho State House, and I hope you do too.

Rocky Ferrenburg

Twin Falls

