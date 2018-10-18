The Right to Life of Idaho state board of directors has taken the unanimous position that it opposes Medicaid Expansion on the sole basis that it will be used to expand backdoor funding and opportunities for additional abortion services, abortion-causing drugs, and additional funding to Planned Parenthood.
Medicaid presently covers contraceptive services under the Idaho state plan. With Medicaid Expansion, thousands more women will have access to contraceptives through Planned Parenthood, as Planned Parenthood is eligible to receive Medicaid funds. Many of these contraceptives known as the “morning after” or “emergency contraceptive drugs” are potential abortion-causing drugs—otherwise known as abortifacients.
The difference between preventing life and destroying life is extremely significant to many women. Women deserve to know that difference.
The expansion in government funding will serve to expand Planned Parenthood’s ability to increase abortion services, including funding for these potential abortifacients at taxpayer expense.
The majority of Idaho people stand for life and support the pro-life position that all life is sacred. They support efforts to maintain life in every way possible, especially when it comes to the spending of funds for healthcare. Let us be wary of an out-of-state promoted and funded solution, which will line the pockets of Planned Parenthood and grant Planned Parenthood more ability to provide for abortion services and abortion-causing drugs. The “devils in the details,” so please know the facts before you vote.
Healthcare for a mother and her unborn child should never include killing her unborn child by abortion, and Idaho’s taxpayers should never be forced to pay for abortion-causing drugs.
This November, please vote No on Proposition 2, Medicaid Expansion in Idaho for the sake of the “poor” disenfranchised and choice-less children in the womb.
Kerry Uhlenkott, Legislative Coordinator
Right to Life of Idaho
